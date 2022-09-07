Foreign Funding Case: FIA asks Asad Qaiser to address 26 questions

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and Former Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser appeared before Enquiry Officer Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in foreign funding case while provided further 26 questions including source of income and information of accounts, on Wednesday.

FIA further asks regarding aims for opening of accounts and is funds were transferred from foreigners or foreign companies? Is the accounts were declared at Election Commission of Pakistan? How was operating the accounts? FIA inquired that whose sign was authorized for issuance of cheque? FIA also directed PTI leader Asad Qaiser to submit tax returns.

PTI leader Asad Qaiser said that answers shall be made after consultation with legal team while he was enquired for 40 minutes and FIA has issued four notices to former speaker but appeared on Wednesday in foreign funding case. Former Speaker has maintained two accounts for PTI in which transaction was made by foreigners or foreign companies while Asad Qaiser claimed that preliminary questions were asked at FIA office which was answered with his best knowledge.

FIA further asks that when former speaker had joined PTI and his earlier activities before entering to politics while PTI has rejected ownership of private bank account before Election Commission of Pakistan.

