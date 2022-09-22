Foreign funding case: PHC adjourns hearing till 27th Sep

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim has extended to former speaker Asad Qaiser in foreign funding case and adjourned hearing till 27th September, on Thursday.

The counsel for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) central leader Barrister Gohar Ali Khan argued that PHC has asked six questions regarding jurisdiction FIA and issuance of notice which needs to be discussed with legal arguments to assist the court. Because the whole writ depends on it and requested for provision time for arguments, Asad Qaiser counsel added.

The divisional bench has adjourned further hearing till 27th September and observed that it shall be place on priority on next hearing while ordered the extension in status quo.

It is worthy to note, PTI central leader Asad Qaiser has challenged FIA notice in foreign funding case and its jurisdiction at PHC on the ground that Election Commission has the jurisdiction probe such matters.

PHC has already directed former speaker Asad Qaiser to submit reply in the enquiry while stopped FIA from actions till 27th September.