Foreign funding case shows how Imran being protected: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said the eight years long delay in the decision of foreign funding case against Imran Khan evidenced how the “Ladla” was being protected.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for not taking salary and contrary to that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader was being treated as “untouchable”. He said despite the passage of eight years, the decision in the foreign funding case was yet elusive. He said in the foreign funding case, Imran Khan filed nine writ petitions in the Islamabad High Court and also got 50 adjournments.

The prime minister’s tweet also contained a hashtag #????????????????, calling for punishment in the foreign funding case. Shehbaz Sharif, in a similar tweet on July 19, had asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to announce the “long-delayed” judgment on the PTI foreign funding case. He said for long Imran Khan had been been given a free pass despite his “repeated and shameless” attacks on the state institutions. “Impunity given to him has hurt the country,” he commented.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday underlined the government’s commitment to unlock the full economic and connectivity potential of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) through expedited and high-quality development of CPEC projects.

He emphasized the importance of key projects like Main Line One (ML-1) and Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) in Pakistan’s development plans and expressed desire to move towards finalization of these projects in the upcoming 11th meeting of the CPEC Joint Cooperation Committee. The prime minister expressed these views as he received Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong here at the PM House, a press release issued here by the PM Media Office said.

Expressing satisfaction on the upward trajectory of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, the prime minister recalled his comprehensive and wide-ranging discussions with Premier Li Keqiang in a telephone call on 16 May 2022, and their consensus to further deepen and strengthen Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership. He underscored that Pakistan and China were best friends, staunchest partners and Iron brothers, adding, the two nations had always stood by each other through fair weather and times of challenges, and extended support on key issues of core interest.

The prime minister appreciated China’s support to Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and development, including in dealing with the emerging economic challenges and volatility in global supply chains and commodities. Sharing Pakistan’s focus on early development of CPEC Special Economic Zones (SEZs), he welcomed the increased investments of Chinese enterprises especially in the country’s industrial development.

Referring to the increasing bilateral trade volumes and Pakistan’s record exports of US $ 3.6 billion in 2021, the prime minister emphasized that enhanced market access for Pakistani exports to China would help realize the full potential of Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement. The prime minister was accompanied by Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister of State Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistants to PM Tariq Fatemi, Zafarullah Mahmood and Jehanzab Khan.

