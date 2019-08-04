Foreign funding for tree plantation

Khyber Pukhtunkhwa minster for forestry and environmental protection Ishtiaq Urmer has disclosed that Germany will provide financial assistance of 13.5 million Euros for mass tree plantation on mountains which is being implemented under the second phase of billion tree plantation programme. Although the inquiry committee constituted by the Chief Minister against the illegal wood cutting in the forest of Swat last year had turned out a hush up exercise, yet the forestry minster has reassured that the inquiry being conducted on the recent incidents of devastating fires in mountain forests will be result oriented. Let us hope it brings the desired results. The minster once again gave a lollypop of taking strong action against timber mafia which, according to the social media campaign of tourists, is still unbridled in merciless cutting of forests. They also lay the blame of igniting forest fires on this mafia in retaliation to the social media campaign against deforestation.

Billion tree plantations has been launched as national campaign by the prime Minister which require close coordination among all government departments and community participation for which the example of Bhutan is worth emulation. That country is carbon negative because tree plantation is done there with community participation. Peshawar Development Authority does tree plantation on concrete pavements whereon costly saplings of pine tree eventually dry up and become dead. The minister for local government must take notice of it because this is sheer waste of taxpayers’ money. Hopefully, a well-coordinated approach shall be adopted for tree plantation.