Foreign investors show interest in mining sector

KABUL (TOLOnews): The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum reported the interest of Turkish and Kyrgyz investors in the mining sector of Afghanistan.

The spokesperson for the ministry said that investors from these countries have expressed their desire to invest in gold, marble, onyx, antimony, and oil during separate meetings with the acting minister.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Mines and Petroleum, Homayoun Afghan, said: “They have shown interest in investing in Afghanistan’s mines, especially in marble, oil, gas, and other minerals.”

Meanwhile, the Chamber of Industries and Mines also emphasized the importance of standardized extraction and the establishment of processing factories in the country.

Sakhi Ahmad Payman, the First Deputy of the Chamber of Industries and Mines, said: “We will achieve self-sufficiency and sustainable employment in the mining sector only when Afghanistan’s mines are legal and based on a mechanism extracted and processed within the country. Factories and industries related to mining that can process should be supported so that all stages are done within Afghanistan.”

Some economic experts also consider foreign investment in Afghanistan’s various sectors, especially mining, to be influential in the country’s economic growth.

“Afghanistan’s underground reserves have a good reputation in the world. It is very good to take advantage of this opportunity and invite foreign investors to the country to invest in this sector,” said Abdul Ghafar Nezami, an economic expert.

After the return of the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan, countries including Qatar, China, Turkey, Iran, Germany, the United Kingdom, India, and Turkmenistan have shown interest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, and some of these countries have invested in Afghanistan.