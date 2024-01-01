Foreign leaders vying to meet Trump and Harris at UNGA

WASHINGTON (CNN): Foreign dignitaries descending on this week’s United Nations General Assembly are looking to take advantage of a choice opportunity to sound out the next leader of the free world, seeking early clues where US foreign policy is heading next.

The most sought-after meeting this week may be an audience with one or both of the candidates running for the White House.

Even as President Joe Biden is busy himself with an intensive stretch of diplomatic engagements — including meetings at his home in Delaware, on the margins of the UN talks and an upcoming foreign trip – attention on the world stage is also turning to Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

Each candidate is looking to cultivate their own diplomatic relationships in the final stretch of the campaign, seizing on this week’s UN meetings as an opportunity for talks that illustrate their divergent worldviews.

So far, only one leader appears set to meet both Harris and Trump next week: Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky, who is making an urgent appeal to both candidates, along with Biden, for sustained help in combatting Russia’s invasion.

Official and unofficial representatives for Harris and Trump have fielded requests from dozens of countries reaching out in hopes of setting up a meeting, multiple US officials said. Some countries have even offered to accommodate or change their schedules to lock in a meeting.

Harris at 50% to Trump’s 47% in CNN Poll of Polls

Vice President Kamala Harris holds 50% support to former President Donald Trump’s 47% in the race for president, according to the latest CNN Poll of Polls, a difference just inside the typical margin of sampling error for a national poll.

Although there is no clear leader in the current average, the results suggest a slight shift in Harris’ favor compared with the previous Poll of Polls from before the ABC News debate. In that average, the race stood at 49% Harris to 48% Trump.

The new average incorporates five polls conducted entirely after the ABC News debate held on September 10.

It includes three polls that found Harris ahead outside of the poll’s margin of sampling error and two that found the race within that error margin.

One poll added to the average today, from NBC News, found Harris at 49% support to Trump’s 44%, the lowest level of support for the former president in any poll that meets CNN’s standards since Harris entered the race in late July.

Trump says he met with Qatari leaders in Florida

Reuters add: Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday said he had met with Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani at his Florida resort.

The former president, who is making his third consecutive bid for the White House with a major party, said in a social media post that he had also met with Qatar’s emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.