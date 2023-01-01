Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto visit to Iraq was highly successful: Sharjeel Memon

F.P. Report

Karachi: Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, stated that the visit of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the People’s Party and Foreign Minister, to Iraq was highly successful. It delivered a positive message aimed at resolving the issues faced by the people of Pakistan. During a media interaction in the Sindh Assembly.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the areas of concern highlighted by the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party, including Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and former President Asif Ali Zardari, align with the major challenges faced by Pakistan. He highlighted that millions of Pakistani pilgrims visit Karbala and Najaf, and steps have been taken to address the longstanding issues they encounter there, it is the duty of leaders to address the problems faced by the people, the people elect their representatives to the assemblies with the expectation that these issues will be resolved. The focus should not be on criticizing the people’s political preferences but rather on fostering a more respectful and constructive political environment.

He expressed that as Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari accomplished what had been challenging to achieve for several years, In response to the demands of Pakistani pilgrims, the establishment of a Pakistani Consulate in Najaf is underway and this development brings significant news for the people of the country, particularly the pilgrims. In case Pakistanis encounter any difficulties, the Pakistani consul general and embassy staff will be present to provide assistance and support. He stated that concrete measures are being also taken to address the challenges faced by Pakistani pilgrims in Karbala, the issues encountered by the pilgrims will be actively resolved, and these steps go beyond mere rhetoric, the government of Iraq passed a bill in its assembly yesterday, demonstrating their commitment.

Memon emphasized that a true leader understands the suffering, difficulties, and problems of the people and takes concrete steps to address them. He welcomed the establishment of the Pakistan-Iraq Business Council and other similar initiatives. He questioned the previous foreign ministers, asking whether they turned a blind eye to the problems faced by the people of Pakistan, mere talk is easy, but the real experiences of those individuals facing difficulties in different countries should be considered. It is indeed the responsibility of the government to alleviate the hardships faced by the Pakistani community in various nations, and this responsibility is being fulfilled by our Foreign Minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He mentioned that the previous day, one must have heard the speech delivered by former President Asif Ali Zardari at the FPCCI, he highlighted that the most fundamental issue faced by the country is the economy and inflation, the efforts being made are directed towards addressing these concerns for the betterment of the nation, its people, and the business community and this reassures the businessmen that the government is actively working to solve their problems and provide necessary support.

Sharjeel Inam Memon further emphasized that the points raised by former President Asif Ali Zardari are indeed valid, he highlighted the importance of reducing interest rates, promoting business consortiums, and establishing industries, the concept of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) aligns with the ideas put forth by former President Asif Ali Zardari. Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that during his visit to the United States, Zardari advocated for a shift from aid-based transactions to a focus on trade.

He highlighted that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is at the forefront of addressing the economic challenges in order to promote the country’s economy and create business and employment opportunities for its people. He emphasized that this is the primary issue facing the country and it requires strong leadership.

Sharjeel Inam Memon then pointed out that during 2013 when the PPP was in power and Asif Ali Zardari served as the President of Pakistan, the prices of essential commodities such as the US dollar, petrol, electricity, gas, and common goods were relatively stable. He contrasted this with the situation under the government of Imran Khan in 2022, questioning the state of the economy during the three and a half years of his administration.

He expressed that a particular individual has caused significant damage to the country’s economy and made efforts to render it ineffective. According to Sharjeel Inam Memon, this individual’s policies were flawed, lacking political wisdom, and led the entire nation, especially the youth, astray during their three and a half years in power.

Provincial Minister said that destroying the economy of a country is not a minor offense but a grave crime. He accused this individual of failing to fulfill the promises made to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in an attempt to present a false image to the public. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that subsequent events have revealed the involvement of this individual in serious crimes.

Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Provincial Information Minister, emphasized the importance of leadership that addresses the fundamental issues faced by the people. He stated that every sector of the population would be adequately identified and catered to in the budget. He highlighted that the priority of the Sindh government has always been to provide maximum relief to the people.

He mentioned that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, under the leadership of the Sindh Chief Minister, actively participated in flood relief efforts, even going door to door and setting up relief camps to provide cooked food to the affected individuals during times of flooding. Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is the true asset of the country, as it is a party that genuinely thinks for the betterment of the country and its people.

He contrasted it with parties that come into power through force and subsequently cause destruction. He emphasized the importance of parties that operate within the democratic framework and prioritize the welfare of the nation.

In response to a question, Memon expressed that everyone has the right to engage in politics in Pakistan, including individuals like Jahangir Tareen or others. He emphasized the PPP’s belief in healthy competition and stated that the party is prepared to face all kinds of situations while operating within the bounds of democracy in the political arena.

In response to a question regarding the elections, Sharjeel Inam Memon expressed confidence that the elections will be held on time, saying, “Inshallah, the election will be on time.” He also praised former President Asif Ali Zardari, acknowledging his great vision and extensive political experience. Sharjeel Inam Memon highlighted Zardari’s commitment to democratic principles, noting that he handed over the sword of power to the parliament and never promoted hatred throughout his career. He emphasized Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts towards reconciliation, political dialogue, and the stability of democracy and parliament, as well as his advocacy for the rule of law and the constitution.

When asked about individuals involved in arson, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that they must go through the legal procedure and cannot be granted pardons. He emphasized the importance of adhering to the legal process. Regarding the opposition leader’s concerns about attending the assembly, Sharjeel Inam Memon assured that the doors of the assembly are open, inviting the opposition leader to participate. He assured that nothing would be said to him in the assembly and emphasized the need to face any legal cases against them if they exist, stating that they must be addressed within the appropriate legal framework.

Regarding the local body elections, Sharjeel Inam Memon stated that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has achieved a clean sweep across Sindh. He asserted that the PPP will secure the required number of seats and that the mayor will be from their party. Memon dismissed the accusations made by other parties, stating that they lack a majority.

In response to another question, Memon expressed his opinion that individuals who attacked public property, Parliament, PTV, and Radio Pakistan should not be let go by claiming it as a violation of human rights. He mentioned a former prime minister of another country who made remarks about dropping an atomic bomb and questioned the money laundering activities of another country’s former prime minister. He also brought up the case of Farah Gogi, who allegedly fled the country with a significant amount of money, stating that apprehending her would not be a violation of human rights.