Foreign Minister of Belarus: Global security system collapsed

MINSK (RIA Novosti): Foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei said that the global security system is disintegrating before our very eyes, a systemic crisis of international relations is evident.

A meeting of the foreign ministers of the countries – members of the Conference on Interaction and Confid-ence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) was held in Nur-Sultan on Tuesday.

“Today, before our eyes, the system of global security, non-proliferation and ar-ms control, which has been painstakingly created for d-ecades, is falling apart. Th-ere is a systemic crisis in i-nternational relations,” the Foreign Ministry’s website quoted the minister as saying. Makei noted that “even such an important universal organization as the UN does not cope quickly with the alarming challenges of the time, and in many areas speaks in the voice of the West.”

According to the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, in these conditions the importance of various regional integration structures, which are more sensitive to the development of the situation on the ground, is sharply increasing. “And that is why today the powerful and independent, constructive voice of the CICA in the common chorus of voices is more in demand, important and relevant than ever. It is possible to effectively resist new challenges only through joint efforts, relying on the totality of the potentials of various regional international associations and projects. Belarus is a consistent supporter of this approach”, – said Makei.

He recalled the Belarusian initiatives to resume a broad dialogue on strengthening confidence-building measures, security and cooperation, creating a digital good-neighborliness belt, adopting multilateral political declarations on the non-deployment of intermediate and shorter-range missiles in Europe. Makei stressed that Minsk is ready to develop cooperation with partners in the EAEU, CST-O, SCO, to more actively participate in CICA events.

“In the modern world, the dictate of force is growing, the practice of sancti-ons punishment of“ recalcitrant” countries is expandi-ng. Belarus is fully aware of the negative conseque-nces of such a“ new world order.” Under the guise of loud slogans “on the protection of human rights, ” external forces tried to implement in our country own geopolitical projects, change the balance of power in the region in our favor, create another burning hotbed of instability at the geopolitical junction of the interests of the West and the East.