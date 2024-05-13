Foreign powers still supporting Imran: Sharjeel

F.P. Report

HYDERABAD: Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit, Excise Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon has said that there have been various political organizations in the country, but the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been a pioneer in advocating for freedom of expression. Serving the media has been a top priority for the PPP.

The late martyr of democracy, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, fought for press freedom during the reign of dictators. Despite severe criticism, campaigns, and attempts to tarnish its image, the PPP and its leadership have consistently shown tolerance and respected press freedom.

While speaking as the chief guest at the health card distribution ceremony to journalists by Hyderabad Union of Journalists, in Hyderabad Press Club, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that I am delighted today to distribute health cards among journalists. During the caretaker government, the press club in Hyderabad attempted to facilitate the distribution of health cards among journalists. I am grateful to the journalists for their immense respect. It is our duty and responsibility to provide health cards to journalists.

He said that the People’s Party has been responsible for numerous historic achievements in the country. It provided the constitution, established the nuclear force, and advanced missile technology. Additionally, it played a crucial role in renaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and enacting the Eighteenth Amendment, which granted media freedom in Pakistan.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that during a historic flood in Sindh, millions of people were rendered homeless. In response, the Pakistan People’s Party initiated the construction of 2.1 million houses in the affected regions. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the PPP demonstrated exemplary service to the public, standing by them during challenging times.

He said that the hospitals in Sindh are unparalleled in Pakistan. People from other provinces as well as from Iran and Afghanistan seek treatment in Sindh. Cyberknife treatment is not only benefiting Pakistan but also Iran and Afghanistan.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the pledge of providing food, clothing, and shelter is exclusive to the Pakistan Peoples Party. The PPP has fulfilled its commitment to ensure these basic necessities for the people. He said that in the current circumstances, I will appeal to the Chief Minister to enhance the grants allocated to journalists. From the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party to organizational officials, there is unanimous support for the media. I assure the journalists of Hyderabad that their grants will be augmented. Furthermore, if a journalist requires medical treatment in the US, the Sindh government will cover the expenses.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the Sindh government is actively combating drug abuse, and the journalist community should rally behind these efforts. Drug addiction affects our children as well as yours, and it’s imperative to safeguard the new generation from this menace. To address this issue, the government plans to establish rehabilitation centers for drug addicts, facilitating their reintegration into society.

He said that restoring the country’s economy stands as our greatest challenge, and it demands the collective effort of every individual. Bringing more people into the tax net is crucial for progress. With concerted efforts, we anticipate an improvement in the country’s situation. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizes the need for all stakeholders to come together, advocating for a collaborative approach to address national issues and overcome negative thinking.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said that President Asif Ali Zardari has issued stringent directives concerning drugs, street crime, law and order in Kucha, and land grabbers. In compliance with his instructions, the Sindh government is operating with heightened efficiency.

He said that the weakest democracy is far superior to the strongest dictatorship. While the country may encounter challenges, they will eventually dissipate as democracy endures. Sharjeel Inam Memon said that a person who arrives in Lahore and holds a successful rally while being idolized by supporters, even though the attendance numbers might not be accurate. Additional attendees are purportedly brought in via chartered planes. Such individuals pave the way for manipulated democracy.

In response to a question, he said that it has become easy to criticize the police. However, there are both good and bad individuals in every school of thought and institution. Presently, the Sindh Police boasts competent officers who are playing a crucial role in preventing the most perilous incidents of terrorism in Karachi. While the police force is performing admirably, there is always room for improvement in every sector, including law enforcement.

In response to another question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the People’s Bus Service is operational in Karachi, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, and Mirpurkhas. The vision of President Asif Ali Zardari, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, and Chief Minister Sindh is to extend this bus service to districts and tehsils.

In response to a question, Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the caretaker government of the first three months lasted for eight months. If there were re-elections, it would have taken eight years. Therefore, Pakistan People’s Party unconditionally supported PML-N for the survival of democracy.

In response to a question, Sharjeel Inam Memon said that foreign powers are still supporting Imran Khan. While some people may draw their red line at Imran Khan, our red line is Pakistan itself. Imran Khan has crossed this red line several times, yet facilities are still being extended to him.

He said that twenty-nine years ago, Dr. Israr had predicted that Israel would use Imran Khan against Pakistan. Imran Khan has consistently disparaged Pakistan’s economy, constitution, laws, institutions, and integrity, yet he continues to enjoy impunity. At the conclusion of the ceremony, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon distributed health cards among the journalists.