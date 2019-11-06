Foreign Secretary briefs diplomatic corps on Kartarpur Corridor

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood briefed the diplomatic corps, today, regarding Pakistan’s initiative of opening the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor.

The Heads of Mission and representatives from Islamabad-based diplomatic missions attended the briefing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Corridor on Saturday.

While highlighting the historic initiative by Prime Minister Imran Khan to open the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, the Foreign Secretary underscored that Pakistan has taken this step to meet the long-standing request of the followers of Baba Guru Nanak especially the Sikh community across the world, particularly from India.

The Foreign Secretary stated that besides the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, pilgrims from India would be coming through Wagah border as well.