Foreign Secretary James Cleverly signs new agreement with Cypriot FM for closer UK-Cyprus relations

F.P. Report

LONDON: Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will sign new agreement with Cypriot Foreign Minister Kasoulides to enhance UK-Cyprus cooperation.

The ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ (MOU) will boost collaboration on foreign policy, security, science, climate and trade.

The UK and Cyprus will work together to respond to shared threats such as global warming and the Ukraine crisis.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will meet Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides of the Republic of Cyprus in London today (Tuesday 15 November) to sign a new agreement for closer bilateral relations between the two countries.

The ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ will increase foreign policy, security, economic and educational ties between the UK and Cyprus. It will support joint cooperation on urgent global challenges such as climate change and Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said:

The modern UK-Cyprus relationship is defined by our shared history, our common values, and our mutual ambition for the future – underpinned by our close people-to-people links.

This agreement will boost research collaboration between our universities and increase opportunities for trade in professional services, shipping and green growth.

To ensure implementation of the agreement, the UK and the Republic of Cyprus will hold regular consultations to assess progress, exchange information and propose new areas for joint cooperation.

After the MOU signing, Foreign Minister Kasoulides will attend a lunch hosted by Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the UN.

The UK and Cyprus have just celebrated 62 years of bilateral relations and share strong people-to-people links, with 300,000 Cypriots residing in the UK and approximately one million Brits visiting Cyprus every year.

Both countries will continue to work closely together for a just and lasting solution to the Cyprus settlement process within the UN parameters.