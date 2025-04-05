Foreign Secretary set to visit Bangladesh after 13-year

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The preparations for Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch’s visit to Bangladesh has entered in final stages as The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is finalizing the modalities with the Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry.

Foreign Secretary Amina Baloch is expected to visit Dhaka to attend the high-level Pak-Bangladesh consultation meeting in Dhaka on April 17. The meeting is being held in Dhaka after a gap of 13 years since 2012.

The diplomatic sources said Pak-Bangladesh Consultative Meeting is aimed at reviving Pak-Bangladesh Joint Ministerial Commission. The last meeting of the Pak-Bangladesh Joint Ministerial Commission was held in 2005. The meeting will also discuss matters related to the upcoming Pak-Bangladesh Joint Economic Commission meeting.

Moreover, during the meeting, the discussions are also expected on other issues including free trade agreements, mutual investment agreements, cooperation in the textile sector. The Pak-Bangladesh meeting will also discuss bringing bilateral relations between the two countries to an institutional level.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar is also set to pay an important visit to Bangladesh from April 22 to 24. After the popular revolution in Bangladesh, Pak-Bangladesh relations have improved rapidly as Pakistan has abolished visa fees for Bangladeshis. Pakistan-Bangladesh trade relations were restored when a Pakistani cargo ship arrived in Chittagong in November last year. In February this year, Pakistan-Bangladesh direct bilateral trade also resumed as Bangladesh imported 26,000 tons of rice from Pakistan.