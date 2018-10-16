Foreign troops’ presence Afghanistan’s need: Muslimyar

KABUL (Pajhwok): Senate Chairman Fazal Hadi Muslimyar on Tuesday said the presence of foreign forces in the current circumstances was Afghanistan’s need and the time for foreign forces’ pullout could be determined once the armed opponents agreed to negotiations.

Referring to Taliban’s condition of foreign forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, Muslimyar said the people of Afghanistan also did not want foreign troops to be present in their country but interferences of neighboring countries and existing crisis forced Afghanistan to ink strategic pacts with other countries and seek their help.

“If the Taliban make progress in the peace process, it would impact the foreign forces presence. In the past, the foreign forces numbers had been reduced,” he said.

“If the Taliban renounce violence, we could agree on the mechanism of peace, governance and other issues. A timeline for foreign forces withdrawal from Afghanistan can be determined,” he said.

He asked the Taliban to renounce violence and launch peace talks with the Afghan government because the people were tired of the war and peace was an end to every conflict.

Talks with the Taliban gained momentum after the US appointed Afghan-born US diplomat Zalmai Khalilzad to lead Washington’s reconciliation efforts with the Taliban.

The Taliban stressed over the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and made it clear they would not talk with the Afghan government but with the US.

