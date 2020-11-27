Foreign troops pull out from Somalia

The return of peace and stability to Somalia seems nowhere in sight, yet the US intends to withdraw its 700 special forces from the country, which has been ravaged for decades by fighting among the Warlords and now it is a safe-haven for the terrorist organizations such as al-Shahab, Al Qaida and a group affiliate to Islamic State. The African Union mMission in Somalia has 19000 strong forces, the draw-down of which has already started. The withdrawal of foreign forces is taking place at such a critical time that parliamentary elections are scheduled for the next month and presidential elections will be held in February, 2021. The Somali national forces are not capable to effectively combat and wipe out the terrorist groups.

The militant outfit al-Shahab, which is regarded as Somali Taliban, has a formidable force of approximately 5000 to 10000 fighters. The country has gone through three decades of chaos, which led to the emergence of terrorist organisations. The logical question is, will the upcoming elections bring peace and prosperity to the country, where no central authority exists? The security analysts warned the situation within Somalia will worsen, after the withdrawal of the US and African Union forces. The Somalia national army is unequipped and not properly trained to tackle this menace head on created by the al-Shahab, Al Qaida and other militant groups. The new report of defense department reveals that the US plan for Somalia army forces to take over the responsibility of their country’s security, next year is “badly off-track.”

The political analysts are not optimistic about holding of violence free elections on universal suffrage in Somalia. They are of the view that the elections must be delayed for a few months to put in place proper and full proof security mechanism in order to achieve peaceful elections. The immediate priority for the international community is to prevent at least the likely violence rotating around the elections, which Somali politicians can induce. The US and its African Union partners have to facilitate consensual negotiation among the Somali leaders to agree on delay the elections for a few months. A short and mutually agreed postponement will be fruitful in making the entire mandatory preparations to ensure violence free polls.

The militant group i.e. al-Shahab has demonstrated its ruthless capabilities several times to carry out deadly and brutal attacks across Somalia with impunity. Against this threat, the Somalia National army has raised only one multi clan unit, Danab Bregade of 850 men. The Bregade had conducted anti al-Shahab operations with the support of the US Special Forces. It had achieved only tactical successes and has not altered any brick in the existing Somali unstable security structure. It unmasks the lack of strength, muscle and determination of Somalia national army to defeat al-Shahab. Moreover, there are fears that Danab Brigades may collapse after the withdrawal of the US forces. The capitulation of Iraqi national army against Daesh is an historical epitome. The presence of the US forces assisted ops on ground and aerial bombing have failed to smash al-Shahab and other militant groups. These strikes only succeeded to prevent al-Shahab from launching attacks on the African union missions forces and stampeded the bases of Somali forces. Although, the US will continue drone attacks and may carry out occasional air strikes against al-Shahab, yet it will not change the security paradigm in Somalia. This menace must be eliminated and uprooted to its core, if the US is serious about protecting their economic and strategic interest form the terrorist groups. If history speaks for itself considering Iraq and Afghanistan, then it has been a salient attribute of USA to enter the country, mess things up and leave abruptly.