Foreigners’ involvement in Pakistan’s political protests illegal: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says that participation of foreign nationals in political protests in Pakistan is completely illegal. All foreigners should stay away from political affairs in Pakistan.

During a weekly media briefing in Islamabad, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Afghan nationals have been arrested during protests in Islamabad, and the Interior Ministry will release the details of the arrested Afghan nationals. Participation of foreign nationals in political protests in Pakistan is completely illegal.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that the Ministry of Information can comment on the circumstances in which journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested.

The Foreign Office Spokesperson said that there are no talks between the Pakistani government and the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, and talks with the TTP are against families affected by terrorism.

She said that Pakistan wants good relations with all countries, better relations with one country does not mean that relations with other countries are bad. She added that it is not appropriate to comment on the statement of the Israeli leadership regarding Iran’s nuclear weapons.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that Pakistan strongly condemns the ongoing atrocities in Palestine, the international community should hold Israel accountable for aggression and genocide, Pakistan reiterates its unwavering support for the Palestinians, Pakistan welcomes the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon and demands an unconditional ceasefire in Palestine.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that human rights violations by India in occupied Kashmir continue, Pakistan will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.