Foreigners sought to bring disunity, ‘promote addiction’

PAKTIA (TOLOnews): Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society, in a meeting with local officials in Paktia province, said that during the past twenty years, foreigners were plotting to disintegrate Afghanistan.

Delawar emphasized that encouraging addiction and promoting begging among Afghans were other conspiracies of foreigners in the country, and the authorities must thwart these schemes.

The head of the Afghan Red Crescent Society added: “They wanted to divide Afghanistan into five parts Eastern Afghanistan, Southern Afghanistan, Northern Afghanistan, and Central Afghanistan, to such an extent that each region would be a slave to the infidels.”

Delawar also pointed out that foreigners have stood against the Afghan people through propaganda and economic tools, preventing them from achieving peace.

Shahabuddin Delawar said: “They created a global conspiracy for our youth to make them addicted to drugs because a drug addict is neither committed to his religion nor his country.”

These remarks come at a time when senior officials of the Islamic Emirate have recently traveled to various provinces to listen to the problems of the people firsthand.