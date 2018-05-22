Forensic report said Justic Ijazul Ahsan resident was not target

F.P.Report

LAHORE: The firing incident of Justice Ijazul Ahsan resident the forensic report said that the resident of the Judge was not the target.

Last month on April 15 two separate incident were reported on the residence of Supreme Court judge Justice Ijazul Ahsan.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the incident received the forensic report earlier today, which said two bullets landed in the house following aerial firing.

The bullets found at Justice Ahsan’s house were fired using a 9mm pistol, forensic sources said, adding that a 9mm pistol cannot effectively target at a 50m-range. JIT to probe firing at SC Justice Ijazul Ahsan’s residence

The bullet from the 9mm pistol can only reach a distance up to 2.5 kilometers. The aerial firing was conducted at night before the bullets were found, sources said.

The law enforcement agencies had probed individuals in Liaquatabad regarding the aerial firing, sources in the police said. The JIT probing into the firing incident had also viewed the footage of cameras installed in the vicinity of the judge’s house.

Authorities stated that the police had seized the pistol used for aerial firing and sent to the forensic laboratory.

Advertisements