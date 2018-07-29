Form-45 to be made public: ECP

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Sunday directed electoral commissioners of all four provinces to collect Form-45 from across the country.

The electoral commission took the decision in the light of complaint that political parties were not provided the forms. All the provincial commissioners have been tasked to collect Form-45 from returning officers.

According to sources, ECP would upload more than 83,000 Form-45 on its website, a task that would approximately take four to five days.

Form-45, or the statement of the count, is a document which contains candidate data as well vote count. Returning officers and polling staff are supposed to stamp and thumbprint it for the record.

Political parties claim that their polling agents at polling stations were not provided copies of Form-45.

