Formation of reconciliation Commission a positive step

KABUL (Pajhwok): Political affairs experts have shared different views regarding the formation of reconciliation Commission which will contact Afghans in the foreign countries and encourage them to return. Headed by Mining and Petroleum Minister Shahabuddin Dilawar, other members of the Commission are senior Taliban leaders Ameer Khan Muttaqi, Khirullah Khairkhwa, Fasihuddin Fitrat, Abdul Haq Waseeq, Mohammad Khalid Hanafi and Anas Haqqani.

Political Affairs Experts Waheed Faqiri said the formation of this Commission was a positive step through which the Taliban would be able to invite their political rivals to Kabul and bring them under their control and monitoring. On his twitter handle he said this step will help the Taliban to create cracks among their opponents’ ranks and some may join them in Afghanistan.

On its negative aspect Faqiri said the Taliban opponents will be able to find place in Kabul and they may consider themselves vital for the Taliban. The move may also help organized public support against the Taliban and their offices may become anti-Taliban centres.

Another political affairs expert Mohammad Shafique Hamdam said every Taliban step that pave the way for the dignified and respectful return of Afghans was appreciated. He said acting government wanted to bring back political opponents through this commission and it would be first step for a wide-range and inclusive government in the country.

He stressed besides politicians, common and professional Afghans should also be facilitated to return to Afghanistan. “Government should be aware not provide shelter to corrupt and traitor politicians, if these elements were provided shelter government then will face strong opposition from the masses. Corrupt individuals who did politics on ethnicity bases should not be allowed to return,” he believed.

He said efforts should be made to encourage the return of neutral national personalities, cadres and specialist Afghans. Previous government governor and politician Mohammad Haleem Fidayee said the Taliban move to form such Commission was symbolic and a politically motivated move. He said the Taliban wanted to show to the world that they did not believed on political victimization.

He said the Taliban wanted to keep the Taliban busy under the theme of negositiaton so they may not create problems for them on the eve of summer. Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar also reacted to the formation of Commission and wrote on his Twitter handle: “It is a positive step if the purpose of the Commission is to refer to Afghan politicians, civil society activists, creation of national unity and formation of a government acceptable to all sides.” He demanded more information should be provided to the nation regarding the power and authorities of this Commission.

