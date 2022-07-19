Former Afghan MPs hold virtual meetings

KABUL (TOLOnews): Some former members of the House of Representatives under the previous government said they are trying to hold virtual meetings abroad.

The MPs issued a statement saying the first virtual session of the former members of the House of Representatives was held on Sunday. The statement added that the aim of their virtual meeting was to discuss the situation of Afghanistan and discuss plans. Abdul Qader Zazi Watandoost, former head of the Secretariat of the House of Representatives in the previous government, in an interview with TOLOnews said that their institution is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

“Most of the lawyers have shown their agreement for the virtual meeting,” he told TOLOnews.

A statement released on the webpage of the House of Representatives two months ago said that the virtual meetings will be held three days a week in cooperation with the Inter-Parliamentary Union and domestic and foreign media. But some members said they do not think the virtual meetings are in the interest of the Afghan people. “These virtual sessions may not have a positive impact, but they will bring up the problems of those who are living in the provinces,” said Mohammad Azam Muhsini, a former member of the house of representatives from Baghlan.

“In the previous round, some members of the house of representatives were influenced by ethnic, linguistic, religious, and personal interests instead of thinking about the interests of the country,” said Mohammad Ali Akhlaqi, a former member of the House of Representatives from Ghazni.

“It may pave the way for the cooperation of the lawyers abroad–it may be able to pave the way for the cooperation of the lawyers–but inside Afghanistan it cannot be effective,” said Sayed Javad Hossieni, political analyst. The Islamic Emirate has yet to comment on this issue.

After the collapse of the previous government, a number of members of the House of Representatives left Afghanistan.

Related