Former Balochistan High Court CJ shot

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Former Balochistan High Court chief justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was fatally shot outside a mosque in Balochistan’s Kharan area, a police official said on Friday. Kharan Superintendent of Police Asif Halim told media that unidentified assailants opened fire at him outside the mosque, which left Maskanzai gravely injured.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died of his injuries. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed grief over the demise of the “brave and fearless judge”. He added that his services were “unforgettable” and stressed that the “cowardly attacks of the enemies of peace cannot intimidate the nation”.

Meanwhile, Quetta Bar Association President Ajmal Khan Kakar condemned the incident and announced a boycott of the courts along with mourning for three days. In a statement, he strongly condemned the killing of Muskanzai and said every citizen was deeply saddened by the martyrdom of the former judge. “We strongly condemn this incident and demand that the killers must immediately be arrest and brought to book.” He said the ex-judge worked with dignity and fairness throughout his life while the void created by his martyrdom will never be filled.

Related