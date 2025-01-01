Former BLA commander renounces violence, exposes foreign support for Baloch insurgency

F.P. Report

QUETTA: Former Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) commander Najibullah, along with other militants, denounced violence and alleged foreign agencies’ involvement in supporting Baloch separatists.

Speaking alongside Balochistan ministers and Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials, Najibullah admitted spending 19 years in militancy, motivated by hatred instilled by a neighbor.

He described the insurgency as “gang warfare,” highlighting the suffering of fighters while leaders’ families live abroad. He urged militants to abandon violence and resolve grievances through peaceful means, warning against becoming tools of foreign powers.

Abdul Rasheed and 18-year-old Changez Khan shared similar experiences of radicalization and regret. Changez recounted how military intervention enabled his escape from militancy.

Provincial Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi condemned the exploitation of young Baloch by militant handlers, calling it a “heinous game” of terrorism. He emphasized the government’s open-door policy, stating, “The state welcomes those who lay down arms and aims to reintegrate them into society.”

DIG CTD highlighted the role of propaganda in radicalizing youth and revealed investigations into financial networks, including money laundering and hawala transactions, funding militant groups. He added, “A special FIA task force is working with other agencies to counter these operations.”

Authorities reiterated their commitment to combating propaganda, dismantling financial networks, and preventing recruitment into insurgencies while offering reintegration opportunities for militants willing to surrender.