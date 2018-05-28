Former CJP Nasirul Mulk selected caretaker premier

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah on Monday has finally reached to consensus and selected the former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Nasirul Mulk as the caretaker prime minister.

The private news channel reported that the both the leaders discussed the caretaker setup for the last time and now they were able to reach consensus and were agreed to put forward name of Nasirul Mulk as the interim premier.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Syed Khursheed Shah are currently addressing a press conference over the matter.

