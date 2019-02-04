Former CJP Nisar urges households to save water

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar termed Pakistan’s water crises as detrimental and urged households to start saving water.

“The incumbent government should relay the plans for making dams to the general public,” he said. “Pakistan faces a dangerous water crisis.”

While addressing a ceremony in Lahore, the erstwhile chief justice said the whole country was facing a water crises. “Water is considered nature’s blessing and life without it is not possible.”

Nisar added that he experienced the water problem when he was in Karachi. “During a hearing in Quetta, I found out that the level of water has reached below 2000 meters. If we do not tackle this crisis then the people of Quetta will have to migrate.”

He also enlightened the participants that as chief justice of the Supreme Court, he ordered the creation of three dams for Punjab and two for Sindh. “Rawal dam transported water to Rawalpindi but now housing societies have been made around it.”

Taking a jibe at the past governments of Pakistan, Nisar said people have reached the moon but we have failed to even construct dams. “The prevailing water crisis has become a matter of life and death for us.”

Before concluding his address, he informed the people that he also took the mineral water companies to task because they paid a very less amount for extracting water from the ground.