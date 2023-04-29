Former CJP Saqib made millions by selling PTI tickets; son’s audio reveals

8 mins ago
by The Frontier Post

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has apparently made millions over distribution of PTI tickets as a purported audio-tape of his son and a PTI ticket-holder has come to the surface.

Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder from PP-137 constituency Abuzar Chaddhar were locked in a discussion on the tickets issue in the first part of the audio-tape.

In the second part, Najam Saqib is having discussion with Mian Uzair.

Najam-Abuzar talk

Abuzar: Your efforts have borne fruit.

Najam: I have received information. Now tell me what to do?

Abuzar: Tickets are being printed. Get it printed. Don’t delay it.

Najam: Just come to meet Baba to say thanks only, nothing else.

Abuzar: Why not.

Najam: He (Baba) will be back by 11:00. You come to hug him as he had worked very hard.

Najam-Uzair talk

Najam: Look at the WhatsApp.

Uzair: This was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam: Dear, I am also a lawyer. So, what’s the scene?

Uzair: Okay, I will take this up.

Najam: What do you mean by you will take this up. This is a done deal.

Uzair: I will talk on phone to say ‘send the goods’.

Najam: Don’t accept less than 120 otherwise I will break your legs.

Uzair: Dear, you are speaking like this on phone?

Najam: For me, this is not a big issue. You don’t accept less than 120.

Uzair: I am telling you, I am not joking, this is a big big thing.

(Objectionable language was also used during the conversation.)

PML-N reaction

In its reaction to the purported video, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) maintained that the role of Saqib Nisar, who gave illegal decisions against party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, is now in front of the whole nation. “This is not fair, he was a political trickster who put the country’s economy and integrity at stake for the politics of Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the party added in a tweet.

In another tweet, the PML-N said this is the nexus that has pushed Pakistan towards destruction. During his service, Saqib Nisar ran political campaigns and after retirement sold tickets.

The PML-N taunted: It is said that children and judges are non-political.

