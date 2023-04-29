Former CJP Saqib made millions by selling PTI tickets; son’s audio reveals

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has apparently made millions over distribution of PTI tickets as a purported audio-tape of his son and a PTI ticket-holder has come to the surface.

Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder from PP-137 constituency Abuzar Chaddhar were locked in a discussion on the tickets issue in the first part of the audio-tape.

In the second part, Najam Saqib is having discussion with Mian Uzair.

Najam-Abuzar talk

Abuzar: Your efforts have borne fruit.

Najam: I have received information. Now tell me what to do?

Abuzar: Tickets are being printed. Get it printed. Don’t delay it.

Najam: Just come to meet Baba to say thanks only, nothing else.

Abuzar: Why not.

Najam: He (Baba) will be back by 11:00. You come to hug him as he had worked very hard.

Najam-Uzair talk

Najam: Look at the WhatsApp.

Uzair: This was sent to you by Abuzar?

Najam: Dear, I am also a lawyer. So, what’s the scene?

Uzair: Okay, I will take this up.

Najam: What do you mean by you will take this up. This is a done deal.

Uzair: I will talk on phone to say ‘send the goods’.

Najam: Don’t accept less than 120 otherwise I will break your legs.

Uzair: Dear, you are speaking like this on phone?

Najam: For me, this is not a big issue. You don’t accept less than 120.

Uzair: I am telling you, I am not joking, this is a big big thing.

(Objectionable language was also used during the conversation.)

PML-N reaction

In its reaction to the purported video, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) maintained that the role of Saqib Nisar, who gave illegal decisions against party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, is now in front of the whole nation. “This is not fair, he was a political trickster who put the country’s economy and integrity at stake for the politics of Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the party added in a tweet.

نوازشریف کے خلاف ناجائز فیصلے دینے والے ثاقب نثار کا کردار آج پوری قوم کے سامنے ہے۔ یہ منصف نہیں، ایک سیاسی چالباز تھا جس نے تحریک انصاف کی سیاست کے لیے ملکی معیشت اور سالمیت داؤ پر لگا دی!#PTISaqibNisarNexusExposed pic.twitter.com/v6GJt8QAYY — PMLN (@pmln_org) April 29, 2023

In another tweet, the PML-N said this is the nexus that has pushed Pakistan towards destruction. During his service, Saqib Nisar ran political campaigns and after retirement sold tickets.

یہ ہے وہ گٹھ جوڑ جس نے پاکستان کو تباہی کی طرف دھکیل دیا ہے۔ دورانِ سروس سیاسی کیمپینیں چلاتے رہے اور ریٹائر ہوکر ٹکٹیں فروخت کرتے پھر رہے ہیں۔



کوئی شرم؟ کوئی حیاء ؟#PTISaqibNisarNexusExposed https://t.co/sZ4kUtePhp — PMLN (@pmln_org) April 29, 2023

The PML-N taunted: It is said that children and judges are non-political.