Former CJP Saqib made millions by selling PTI tickets; son’s audio reveals

F.P. Report
LAHORE: Former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has apparently made millions over distribution of PTI tickets as a purported audio-tape of his son and a PTI ticket-holder has come to the surface.
Saqib Nisar’s son Najam Saqib and PTI ticket-holder from PP-137 constituency Abuzar Chaddhar were locked in a discussion on the tickets issue in the first part of the audio-tape.
In the second part, Najam Saqib is having discussion with Mian Uzair.
Najam-Abuzar talk
Abuzar: Your efforts have borne fruit.
Najam: I have received information. Now tell me what to do?
Abuzar: Tickets are being printed. Get it printed. Don’t delay it.
Najam: Just come to meet Baba to say thanks only, nothing else.
Abuzar: Why not.
Najam: He (Baba) will be back by 11:00. You come to hug him as he had worked very hard.
Najam-Uzair talk
Najam: Look at the WhatsApp.
Uzair: This was sent to you by Abuzar?
Najam: Dear, I am also a lawyer. So, what’s the scene?
Uzair: Okay, I will take this up.
Najam: What do you mean by you will take this up. This is a done deal.
Uzair: I will talk on phone to say ‘send the goods’.
Najam: Don’t accept less than 120 otherwise I will break your legs.
Uzair: Dear, you are speaking like this on phone?
Najam: For me, this is not a big issue. You don’t accept less than 120.
Uzair: I am telling you, I am not joking, this is a big big thing.
(Objectionable language was also used during the conversation.)
PML-N reaction
In its reaction to the purported video, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) maintained that the role of Saqib Nisar, who gave illegal decisions against party Quaid Nawaz Sharif, is now in front of the whole nation. “This is not fair, he was a political trickster who put the country’s economy and integrity at stake for the politics of Tehreek-e-Insaf,” the party added in a tweet.
In another tweet, the PML-N said this is the nexus that has pushed Pakistan towards destruction. During his service, Saqib Nisar ran political campaigns and after retirement sold tickets.
The PML-N taunted: It is said that children and judges are non-political.