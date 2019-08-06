Former India FM Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67 after heart attack

NEW DELHI (Web Desk): Former Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday night at the age of 67 after suffering a heart attack, Indian media outlets reported.

Swaraj, 67, was admitted to a local hospital in a critical condition after the cardiac arrest but passed away later.

Swaraj was a veteran politician associated with India’s ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In her last Twitter post, she had thanked India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 in Indian occupied Kashmir, saying she “was waiting to see this day in my lifetime”.

The Indian National Congress expressed condolences on Twitter.

“We are saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Smt Sushma Swaraj. Our condolences to her family and loved ones,” it wrote.

Earlier, the Asian News International (ANI), she “has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in a critical condition”.