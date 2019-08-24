Former Indian minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

Monitoring Desk

NEW DELHI: Former Indian Finance Minister and leader of ruling BJP, Arun Jaitley passed away on Saturday. He was 66.

According to reports in Indian media, Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi earlier this week after he complained of palpitations and restlessness.

“It is with profound grief that we inform about the sad demise of Shri Arun Jaitley. Honourable Member of Parliament and former finance minister, government of India at 12:07 pm on 24 August, 2019. Shri Arun Jaitley was admitted in AIIMS, New Delhi on 09/08/2019 and was treated by a multidisciplinary team of senior doctors,” AIIMS said in a statement.

A lawyer-turned-politician, Jaitley was part of Narendra Modi’s cabinet in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s first term.

In May this year, after the BJP came back to power for a second term, Jaitley had opted out of the new cabinet citing health condition.