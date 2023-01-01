Former MNA Ali Wazir arrested in Islamabad

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD : Former Member National Assembly (MNA) Ali Wazir have been arrested by the Islamabad Police.

The former parliamentarian was arrested by Tarnol Police Station for interfering in the government’s affair, the police said.

Earlier, the Tarnol Police had also arrested Imaan Mazari, the daughter of former federal minister Shireen Mazari.

Meanwhile, former foreign minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi was also arrested in Islamabad yesterday in the cipher inquiry case.