Former MQM-P MNA Ali Raza Abidi shot dead in Karachi

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi was shot dead in Karachi on Tuesday, police officials said.

SSP South Pir Mohammad Shah said the shooting incident took place outside the residence of the former member of the National Assembly in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of Defense Housing Authority (DHA).

Unknown assailants shot Abidi as soon as he disembarked from his vehicle outside his residence, the official said. Eye-witnesses said two assailants riding a motorbike shot the former lawmaker.

Abidi was immediately shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition. He, however, succumbed to his wounds at the hospital.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers reached the residence of the former MNA and placed security cordons there. The law enforcers were collecting circumstantial evidence from the scene.

Abidi was elected as an MNA on Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s ticket in 2013 general elections.

He, however, joined the Pakistan faction of the party after it split into two following anti-Pakistan tirade by the party supremo during a telephonic address with party workers in Karachi in August 2016.

However, he resigned from his National Assembly membership nin November 2017 citing “political and personal reasons”.

Abidi, who had been affiliated with the MQM-P, had resigned from basic membership of the party in September citing “personal reasons”.

“This is to bring to your attention that I will not be able to continue participation with MQM Pakistan due to personal reasons,” he had said in his resignation letter to MQM-P Convenor Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.