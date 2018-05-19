Former NA speaker Dr Fehmida Mirza quits PPP

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former speaker of the National Assembly, Dr Fehmida Mirza announced to quit the PPP on Friday.

Dr Fehmida Mirza was elected on PPP ticket from Badim and now she parted ways with her party. Her husband Zulfiqar Mirza already parted ways with the party and now the Fehmida also officially announced her resignation.

While talking to media, Fehmida Mirza said that she will join any other political party on her own terms and conditions otherwise she will contest election as independent candidate.

She further said that the PPP will be restricted to few districts of Sindh if fair and impartial elections were held.

