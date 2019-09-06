Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Qadir passes away

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away in Lahore on Friday due to cardiac arrest.

“We were taking our father (Abdul Qadir) to the hospital but he died before we could reach there,” said, son, Salman Qadir.

Qadir represented Pakistan in 67 Tests and 104 One-day Internationals (ODIs) matches from 1977 to 1993.

He claimed 236 wickets in the five-day format while 132 in the limited-overs matches.

He made his Test debut against England in Lahore in 1977. While his ODI debut came against New Zealand in 1983 in Birmingham.

Qadir kept the art of wrist-spin alive in 1970s and ’80s with his quality bowling and temperament.