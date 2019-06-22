Former premier Abbasi criticizes govt economic policies

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has strongly criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led federal government for its economic policies.

Abbasi said this in his address to a session of the National Assembly (NA) on the proposed budget on Saturday, he said that “The prime minister has spoken on the amnesty scheme three times but not even Rs60 crore is collected…and now for collecting Rs1,500 billion tax, prices of everything [including essential commodities] will be increased”.

PML-N leader added that the government is saying that inflation would increase to 13 percent, and a year ago, country’s growth rate was 6 percent.

He further said that a gap between income and expenditures has been raised by over 50 percent.

“It is said that our government took massive loans, and a commission has also been formed [to probe it], but I can tell you today the outcome of the report of that commission,” he further said, adding that an impression is being given that [previous governments] had plundered resources [of the state].

“What will happen in five years, if the situation has worsened to such an extent within just eight months?” he asked.

During his speech, Khaqan said that currently four members of the parliament were detained; however, production orders of only two of them were issued.