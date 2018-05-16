Former premier Jamali announces to resign from National Assembly

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali has announced his resignation from National Assembly seat on Wednesday.

While talking to media, Zafarullah Jamali has said that Balochistan was completely ignored in the budget for the year 2018/2019 and he was compelled to resign from the seat after this injustice.

He added that most of the parliament members were engaged in maligning the institutions which is not acceptable for me in any manner.

Jamali also showed displeasure over the NA committee move of summoning the NAB chief and adding that NAB chairman was appointed by PM and opposition leader and that if they are not satisfied with his performance, then they should tender their resignations.

He further said that he will send his resignation in writing to the Speaker office.

