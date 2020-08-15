Former premier Nawaz Sharif challenges NAB’s summoning in IHC in Toshakhana reference

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has challenged his summoning by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Saturday.

The former prime minister has requested the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case. Nawaz Sharif requested the IHC to continue his trial through a representative.

He argued that he is not a fugitive and has gone abroad for medical treatment after obtaining bail from court.

The PML-N supremo maintained in his petition that the NAB is targeting the opposition to silence its voice. The European Union (EU) and the Human Rights Watch (HRW) have declared the NAB actions illegal.

It is pertinent here to mention that the NAB had earlier seized vehicles – taken from toshakhana – of Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari.

The anti-graft watchdog had frozen the ownership of Asif Zardari’s three vehicles including two BMW and one Lexus car, and one Mercedes of Nawaz Sharif.