Former premier Nawaz Sharif leaves for London via air ambulance

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has departed for London in an air ambulance via Doha, on Tuesday.

According to reports, PML-N president and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan was accompanied.

The ambulance, which arrived at 8:45am at Lahore Airport will travel to Qatar first, from where it will travel to London.

Prior to the travel, Sharif was declared fit to travel by his medical panel. The former prime minister will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

PML-N leaders Raja Zafarul Haq, Ahsan Iqbal, Khawaja Asif, Marriyum Aurangzeb, Ahsan Iqbal, Amir Maqam, Pervez Rasheed, Khurram Dastagir, Ayaz Sadiq, Uzma Bokhari, Rana Maqbool see off the former prime minister at the Hajj lounge of the airport.

With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance is equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics will also assist the PML-N supremo during his travel.

Yesterday, Interior Ministry had removed the name of former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif from the Exit Control List (ECL) so that he can fly abroad for his treatment.

It is pertinent here to mention that the Lahore High Court had on Saturday ordered to remove Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality and allowed him to travel abroad to get health treatment for four weeks.

The court had rejected an objection made by the federal government over PML-N’s proposed draft.