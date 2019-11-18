Former premier Nawaz Sharif likely to fly to London tomorrow

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former premier and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif is likely to depart London on Tuesday (tomorrow) to receive medical treatment.

According to local news channel reports, an air ambulance will arrive in Lahore from Qatar on November 19. Nawaz Sharif’s medication has been changed to enable him to travel. Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to the Harley Street Clinic in London immediately after landing.

With the flying fuel of 10 hours and two pilots, the air ambulance will be equipped with oxygen cylinders, ventilators, ICU and other medical facilities, while two doctors, including Sharif’s personal physician Dr Adnan, and paramedics will also assist the PML-N supremo during his travel.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said in her statement that Nawaz Sharif will depart abroad on Tuesday with prayers of 22 crore people.

“We shall warmly welcome Nawaz Sharif when he returns to Pakistan after recuperating. The government should turn its focus to serve people instead of getting jealous of Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif.”

It is pertinent here to mention that the Lahore High Court had on Saturday ordered to remove Sharif’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) without any conditionality and allowed him to travel abroad to get health treatment for four weeks. The court had rejected an objection made by the federal government over PML-N’s proposed draft.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the government’s legal team to analyze the decision of the Lahore High Court and submit a report to the federal cabinet.

The premier also asked the legal team to brief the cabinet over the verdict. The government would then decide whether to appeal against the LHC’s decision or not.