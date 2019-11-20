Former premier Nawaz Sharif to meet with doctors in London today

F.P. Report

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has reached London via an air ambulance for medical treatment and he will meet with doctors today.

According to reports, PML-N supremo travelled to the United Kingdom (UK) in an air ambulance equipped with an intensive care unit (ICU) and an operation theatre after a stopover in Doha, Qatar.

He was later taken to Avenfield House in the Park Lane area.

Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Nawaz’s close aides and party workers were gathered at the London residence to receive him.

Nawaz rested overnight at his son Hasan Nawaz’s residence and will today reportedly consult with specialists in London.

Hussain Nawaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Nawaz’s, his son-in-law Ali Darand, his youngest daughter Asma Sharif were also present at the Avenfield.

Suleman Shehbaz also arrived to meet his uncle with his wife.

A Sharif family spokesmen said that they would be consulting doctors in London and then take a decision.

Nawaz will be treated at Hasan Nawaz’s flat and a room has been reserved for it. The room has been equipped with the necessary equipment as advised by doctors, said the source. A source at the Harley Street Clinic said that two doctors have been engaged and they will review the situation and then a further decision will be taken.

The three-time prime minister had been diagnosed with an immune system disorder with doctors in Pakistan recommending the 69-year-old go abroad for treatment as his condition continued to deteriorate despite best possible care in the country.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday allowed Nawaz one-time permission to travel to London after doctors established that his life was at risk and he was suffering from an auto-immune blood disorder, high blood pressure and deteriorating kidney function.

It is pertinent to note that the government had asked Sharif to deposit financial guarantees in the form of an “indemnity bond” amounting to Rs7-7.5 billion to ensure his return after treatment. PML-N had rejected the condition and had taken the matter to the LHC, which ordered the federal government to remove his name from the ECL without any conditions.