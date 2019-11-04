Former premier Nawaz’s platelets count remains unstable

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s platelets have dropped to around 40,000, on Monday.

According to local news channel report, the medical board of Pakistan Muslim league-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo taking care of the erstwhile premier’s health examined him at 11:00 AM today and conducted further tests including the complete blood count (CBC). Sources have revealed that the doctors have stopped giving blood thinning medicines to Nawaz Sharif as the platelets count is under 50,000.

It has been learnt that the blood pressure of Nawaz Sharif, who has been admitted to the Services Hospital Lahore for fourteen days, is under control. However, his blood sugar level is unstable due to steroid injections. Insulin is being used to control diabetes.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif’s kidney disease is also creating complexities in his treatment. The former prime minister’s personal physician said in his tweet that the PML-N supremo is still in critical condition.