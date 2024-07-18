Former President Trump: China takes control of Bagram air base in Afghanistan

KABUL (Khaama Press): Donald Trump stated in his speech on the final day of the National Republican Convention that China had taken control of Bagram Air Base.

Trump criticized Joe Biden for abandoning Bagram Air Base and leaving behind military equipment worth $85 billion in Afghanistan.

He stated that the importance of Bagram is not because of Afghanistan itself but because of its strategic location near China’s border within an hour.

The former US President said that under President Joe Biden’s administration, America left behind $85 billion worth of military equipment in Afghanistan, which the Taliban are now “selling.”

Trump mentioned that America not only left behind these weapons but also abandoned Bagram Air Base, which he now claims China is using.

Donald Trump described the withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan during Joe Biden’s presidency as “shameful” and stated that these forces were not withdrawn according to his plan.

Mr. Trump said that according to his plan, America would not leave Afghanistan until the Taliban fulfilled their promises.

Donald Trump said on the fourth day of the National Republican Convention: “I spoke to the leader of the Taliban, and he addressed me as ‘Sir.’”

Mr. Trump added: “I warned the Taliban leader that if you kill an American, we will hit you harder than any group has ever been hit in history.”

Mr. Trump said: “This group did not have the guts to attack our soldiers for 18 months.”

He also recalled that during the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan on August 30, 2021, 13 American soldiers were killed, and 45 others were injured.

Donald Trump added that his plan was for US forces to gradually and conditionally withdraw from Afghanistan.