Former president Zardari shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Adiala Jail authorities confirmed that former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Jail for a medical checkup, on Thursday.

According to the jail officials, the cardiac centre at PIMS will be designated as a “sub jail” for the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader while he undergoes medical treatment there.

Earlier this week, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met his father and paternal aunt, Faryal Talpur, at Adiala Jail, following which he claimed that the government was “attempting to kill” the former president by denying him medical facilities in prison.

He had also said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to “pressurize him and his party”.

Zardari was shifted to Adiala Jail earlier this month, after he was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in June in connection with the long-running money laundering and fake accounts case.