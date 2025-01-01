Former PTI leader, son join PML-N

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with former provincial president and ex-minister from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan.

During the meeting, Nawabzada Mohsin Ali Khan, along with his son Shehryar and several supporters, officially joined the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Also present there was Engineer Amir Muqam, PML-N’s provincial president and Federal Minister for Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs.

PM Shehbaz Sharif warmly welcomed Nawabzada Mohsin into the party, expressing hope that he would play an active role in promoting PML-N policies and strengthening public outreach in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the welfare of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the promotion of peace and development in the region.