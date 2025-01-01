Former Russian minister found guilty of breaching UK sanctions

LONDON (AFP): A former Russian minister and ally of President Vladimir Putin was found guilty of breaching sanctions along with his brother by a London court Wednesday, in the first such UK case.

Dmitrii Ovsiannikov, 48, was found guilty of six counts of evading sanctions between February 2023 and January 2024, becoming the first person to be convicted for breaching the United Kingdom’s Russia sanctions.

His brother Alexei Owsjanikow, 47, was convicted of two counts of breaching sanctions, while Dmitrii’s wife, Ekaterina Ovsiannikova, 47, was cleared of all charges by Southwark Crown Court.

The brothers are due to be sentenced at a later date.

The former minister breached restrictions imposed for his role in Russian-occupied Crimea by opening a UK bank account, receiving nearly £80,000 ($100,000) from his wife, and a car from his brother.

When the bank realized he was on the UK sanctions list, it froze the account.

Ovsiannikov was appointed by Putin as mayor of Crimea’s largest city, Sevastopol, two years after the peninsula’s annexation by Russia from Ukraine in 2014. He previously served as Russia’s deputy minister for industry and trade.

As a result, the European Union imposed financial sanctions on him in 2017, which the UK maintained after leaving the EU.

While the EU lifted its sanctions in February 2023, the UK ones still apply, banning him from traveling to and accessing funds in the country.

Ovsiannikov traveled from Russia to Turkiye in August 2022 and applied online for a UK passport, which was granted despite the sanctions, as his father was born in the UK.

He arrived in the UK to join his wife and two younger children in February 2023.

His brother was convicted for paying more than £40,000 in school fees for Ovsiannikov’s two youngest children to attend a school in London.

However, he was cleared of three counts of sanctions breach involving arranging car insurance for his brother and buying a Mercedes-Benz.

“We are resolutely committed to increasing pressure on Putin, his cronies, and all those who aid his barbaric war in Ukraine,” said Foreign Office sanctions minister Stephen Doughty.

Graeme Biggar, head of the National Crime Agency, said: “These convictions demonstrate not only that designated individuals are on our radar, but so are those who enable breaches of the regulations.”