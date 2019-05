F.P. Report

GHOTKI: Former Sindh chief minister Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar passed away in Ghotki after suffering a cardiac, on Tuesday.

According to family sources, Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar passed away at his residence in Khanpur Mahar.

In April, Mahar was injured in a suspected dacoity at his residence in the metropolis’ Gizri neighborhood.

Sardar Ali Mohammad Mahar served as the 25th Chief Minister of Sindh from 2002 to 2004.