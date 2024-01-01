Former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi injured in Europe, admitted to hospital

Luxembourg City (Reuters): Former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi suffered an injury on a trip to Luxembourg and has been admitted to a hospital for evaluation, her office said in a statement on Friday.

Pelosi, 84, is the first woman to serve as speaker of the House and had also been a longtime leader of the House Democratic Caucus.

The San Francisco congresswoman stepped down from her role as speaker — a powerful position second in line to the presidency after the vice president — in 2023 but she has continued to serve in the House.

She was reelected in November to another two-year term beginning on Jan. 3.

Pelosi played a key role in passing Democratic President Joe Biden’s sweeping $1 trillion infrastructure bill in 2022 and famously feuded with Republican Donald Trump during his first four years in office, culminating with the moment when she tore up his State of the Union speech on national television in 2020.