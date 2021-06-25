Former VP Pence said he’s ‘proud’ Congress certified Biden’s win on Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (thehill): Former Vice President Mike Pence reiterated at a speech at the Reagan Library on Thursday he did not have the constitutional authority to stop the count of the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

“Now there are those in our party who believe that in my position as presiding officer over the joint session that I possess the authority to reject or return electoral votes certified by the states,” Pence said. “The Constitution provides the vice president with no such authority before the joint session of Congress.”

Some Republicans, including former President Trump, called for Pence to reject electoral votes on Jan. 6.

Trump and his supporters believed Pence had the power to reject the votes and was obligated to due to false claims the election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden.

After Pence indicated he would not try to stop the certification of votes, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to halt the process.

The mob chanted “Death to Pence” and threatened other lawmakers who wanted to certify the presidency for Biden.

“And the truth is, there is almost no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” Pence said. “And I will always be proud that we did our part on that tragic day to reconvene the Congress and fulfilled our duty under the Constitution.”

Pence has been rejected by some in his party due to his stance on the issue, and was recently heckled during a speech at a conservative conference.

Pence recently said he talks to Trump but “doesn’t know” if the two will “ever see eye to eye” about the Capitol riot.