Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe dies aged 95

Monitoring Desk

HARARE: Former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has died, according to reports. The leader, who was overthrown in a coup, was the first post independence leader of the African country.

Mugabe was 95 years-old, and a former military officer. His decades-old dictatorship was overthrown last November by the army chief of Zimbabwean military.

After the army briefly took power, Mugabe’s exit became inevitable — but the veteran autocrat dug his heels in with one last, defiant performance.

He appeared on live television a few days later, November 19, with the world tuning in, expecting his resignation.

Mugabe instead appeared unfazed, slowly reading his speech as he pledged to stay in office — while the uniformed military generals who had taken power sat fidgeting by his side.

He acknowledged the army’s “concerns” but claimed the military intervention did not challenge his authority. He resigned two days later, by letter.