Forward block is about to be formed in PTI, claims Vawda

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Senator Faisal Vawda has made a bold claim, stating that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will form a forward block led by what he described as “subservient politicians”.

Speaking to the media, Senator Vawda suggested that certain PTI members have deliberately sabotaged the party by boycotting the vote on the constitutional amendments.

He indicated that this move was orchestrated, and the public deserves to know the truth.

According to Vawda, had the opposition been involved, they would have voted against the amendments. He further claimed that a clever politician will lead the PTI forward block.

Earlier to this, Vawda had posted on X (formerly Twitter), hinting at developments regarding the 26th constitutional amendment, writing, “Anyone wants to come is welcomed, otherwise there are more numbers than needed, Inshallah today after the amendment we will cut the cake.”

He had also emphasized that the amendment would pass regardless of opposition, saying, “Whether anyone shows up or not.” He added that there would be no resolution for those who engaged in bribery or intimidation.

In his earlier remarks, Vawda also targeted key figures within PTI, referring to them as “Bukau Mall” (sellouts) and accusing them of enjoying their positions while the founder of PTI remains in jail.

He expressed disappointment, stating that PTI had recognized the current government and even requested to meet its jailed leader.