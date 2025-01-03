Foundation stone laid for migrant settlement in Zabul

ZABUL (TOLONews): The foundation stone of a settlement for migrants in Qalat city, the capital of Zabul, was laid by Fasihuddin Fitrat, the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Defense, along with local officials.

During the inauguration ceremony of the settlement, the Chief of Staff stated that, under the instructions of the leader of the Islamic Emirate, the distribution of residential plots for migrants is ongoing nationwide.

The foundation stone of the settlement, named after Sheikh Mati Baba, spans an area of 2,000 acres in the desert regions surrounding Qalat city, the center of Zabul province.

Fasihuddin Fitrat said: “God willing, this process will continue across Afghanistan, and the procedures approved by the Amir al-Mu’minin for addressing migrant issues and their permanent settlement will be implemented.”

Simultaneously, officials in Zabul assured the provision of basic living needs for returning migrants.

Mahmoodul Haq Ahadi, head of the Secretariat of the Commission for Resolving Migrant Issues, stated: “A permanent settlement has been constructed for them; plots have been distributed. Homes, schools, and healthcare centers will be built to ensure proper attention to their needs.”

Hizbullah Afghan, the governor of Zabul, remarked: “In Zabul, services are provided to all migrants, whether they are Mujahideen or ordinary people.”

Migrants forcibly returned from Pakistan expressed that they currently face many challenges due to the lack of shelter, and with the construction of this settlement, their problems will be resolved.

Mahmood, deported from Pakistan, said: “When the forced deportation of migrants from Pakistan began, I was among those returned, and I am now living in Qalat.”

Saadullah, also deported from Pakistan, said: “I am currently living in a rented house, which is very difficult for me.”

According to information, since the forced deportation of Afghan migrants from Iran and Pakistan began, 5,000 migrant families have been resettled in Zabul, and the Islamic Emirate has provided initial assistance to them.