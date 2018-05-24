Founding leader PTI, Fauzia Kasuri, joins Kamal-led PSP

Naimat Khan

KARACHI: Founding leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Fouzia Kasuri, on Thursday announced to have joined Mustafa Kamal led Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

This announcement she made in a joint news conference with PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal here at Pakistan House in Karachi.

Founding leader of PTI has quit her old party a day earlier.

Mustafa Kamal, former mayor who launched his own party after parting ways with MQM founder Altaf Hussain two years ago, said joining by Ms Kasuri has strengthened the ideology of his party.

“People are joining us because they know the difference between good and bad,” she said.

“When we started to tell truth, death was punished for such acts. But we took risk for the sake of country because people were looking for us,” he said.

Speaking on the occasion Kasuri said she has never done politics for power. “I left PTI because it deviated from its ideology. From today onwards I am part of Pak Sarzameen Family,” she said.

She added that in these dark times, Mustafa Kamal and Anees Qaimkhani were the brave ones who fought against terrorism and lies.

In a letter sent to PTI chairman Imran Khan and other party members, Kasuri said: “It should come as no surprise to you that I have decided to leave the PTI”.

Thanking Khan for providing her with a platform to develop her political career, Kasuri said that since 2013, she had become increasingly disenchanted by the direction the party had taken and no longer saw it as representative of aspiration of millions of undersized citizens seeking transformative change in Pakistan.

