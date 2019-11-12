Four Afghan soldiers killed in US airstrike in Logar

KABUL (AT News): The US forces’ airstrike has killed four Afghan soldiers and wounded six others in southeastern Logar province, local officials confirmed on Tuesday.

A security official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Pajhwok Afghan News the US forces mistakenly targeted the Afghan security forces’ check point.

“Clash took place between security forces and Taliban militants in Padkhab Shana village of Pul-e-Alam on Monday night,” he said adding, “the Afghan security forces have asked for US air support.”

Meanwhile, a resident of the village, Hazratullah confirmed that airstrike has hit the security checkpoint, saying that it has inflicted casualties on security personnel.

Provincial governor’s office has not stated anything at this point.

However the US military has confirmed the reports of conducting the airstrike in the province, saying that it “may have resulted in Afghan National Army’s casualties.”

The military also said that efforts were underway to develop a shared understanding of the incident and that a joint investigation was going on.